The Scottish Government has called on the UK Government to legalise the possession of drugs for personal use.

Ministers said the decriminalisation would allow people found with drugs to be "treated and supported" instead of being treated like criminals.

The plans have been set out in a new paper on drug law reform, which also suggests that someone in recovery without a criminal record would have a better chance of finding a job afterwards.

Scotland's drugs minister Eleana Whitham said she is "terrified" of the impact a lack of reform could have on the number of drug deaths in the country, while Rishi Sunak's spokesperson shut down any suggestion the plans would be considered by the UK Government.

A policy paper produced by the Scottish Government said decriminalisation would free "individuals from the fear of accessing treatment and support, reducing drug-related harms and, ultimately, improving lives".

However, drugs laws remain devolved to Westminster, with the Scottish Government having engaged in repeated battles with the UK Government in recent years as it tries to stem the tide of Western Europe's highest drug deaths.

In the final paragraph of the paper, the minister says that while "independence or further devolution" would allow the policies to be implemented, "these changes are not dependent on constitutional changes".

"We stand ready to engage with the UK Government on meaningful drug law reform to improve the lives of people who use drugs, their families and our communities."

But speaking to journalists in Westminster on Friday, the prime minister's spokesperson said he has no plans to alter his "tough stance" on drug laws.

Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (left) with Elena Whitham at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Credit: PA

Other proposals outlined in the document include immediate legislative changes to allow Scottish ministers to implement harm reduction measures such as supervised drug consumption facilities, and increased access to the life-saving drug naloxone.

Asked how the UK Government would react when previous calls have been met with refusal, the minister said on Friday: "Drug deaths are rising across the rest of the UK as well.

"We're actually facing down the barrel of a storm in terms of synthetic opioids and new and novel street benzodiazepines that are heading to our shores at the moment.

"If we are not prepared for that arriving here, with 21st century drug laws in place, I'm terrified as to what that could look like.

"So again, I would ask the United Kingdom Government to work constructively with the Scottish Government so that we can realise these proposals which, although may sound radical, but are actually tried and tested."

Later in the press conference, Ms Whitham said there had been "many conversations" between the two Governments, but said: "Most recently, the noises we have heard have not been as positive as we would like, but you can hear some changes afoot."

A joint statement from 10 leading drugs charities welcomed the report, but said the Scottish Government must implement the drug consumption rooms and drug testing facilities "as a matter of urgency".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…