Sir Elton John will hold what he has described as his “final farewell show” this weekend as his world tour comes to an end.

Billed as his retirement from touring, the megastar played his last UK date at Glastonbury festival last month and will bring the tour to an end at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm tonight.

The 76-year-old singer-songwriter has been travelling the globe on his marathon Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour since 2018, which was paused at various points due to the pandemic.

Sir Elton has performed for more than 50 years, and headlined the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury in June with a set full of his greatest hits such as Rocketman, Tiny Dancer, Your Song and I’m Still Standing.

Announcing the end of his touring five years ago, Sir Elton said his “priorities have changed,” adding that his and husband David Furnish’s two sons, Elijah and Zachary, had changed their lives.

He vowed not to do a “Cher”, adding: “This is the end.”

The musician is expected to continue working on making music after releasing his collaborations with Dua Lipa, Stevie Wonder, Britney Spears and Sheeran as part of his The Lockdown Sessions releases in 2022.

Sir Elton John and husband David Furnish

Sir Elton, a five-time Grammy winning artist, has also contributed to the music of Billy Elliot the Musical, Gnomeo & Juliet, The Lion King, and, most recently, the biopic Rocketman.

He retires from touring an influential LGBTQ+ icon, and high profile voice for the community.

US President Joe Biden recently honoured the musician with a medal for his work to end AIDS and assist those living with the condition, via the Elton John Aids Foundation.

Sir Elton played his last ever North American tour show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles late last year, with the event livestreamed on Disney+ and featuring pre-recorded messages from famous fans.

Sir Elton John performing on the Pyramid Stage Credit: PA

When he has played throughout the world, Sir Elton has been watched by politicians such as French president Emmanuel Macron and Biden, who had him play on the White House lawn in September last year.

Celebrities like Sir Paul McCartney, actress Kirsten Dunst, model Heidi Klum and actress Angela Bassett have also watched the pianist, who was portrayed by actor Taron Egerton in the Rocketman film.

Biden, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Victoria and David Beckham, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Sting, Parton, Lil Nas X, Bette Midler, Lionel Richie, Billie Eilish, John Legend, The Killers, Ed Sheeran and Joni Mitchell have all paid tribute to Sir Elton as he prepares to bid the stage farewell.

His final show in Los Angeles brought guest appearances from British stars Dua Lipa and Kiki Dee, as well as US country legend Brandi Carlile.

Credit: Lyvans Boolaky/Imagespace/Zuma Press/PA Images

He is going out on a high, with one of the highest-grossing concert tours since records began with Billboard reporting that it is the first to top USD $900 million (more than £701 million) worth of ticket sales, with Sir Elton saying more than six million people have come to watch him.

Sir Elton's tour has experienced setbacks along the way, including a Covid infection, announcing he had walking pneumonia, a milder form of the illness, in early 2020 in New Zealand and an ear infection in November 2018.

