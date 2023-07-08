Women's World Cup 2023: What you need to know as England prepares for tournament

By Multimedia Producer James Hockaday

The Lionesses are in Australia ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup - hoping to build on their success of last year.

England made history in 2022 by winning the UEFA Women's Euros for the first time and lifting their first major trophy.

It comes at an exciting time for women's football in the UK, with interest in the sport rising rapidly in recent years - thanks in part to the Lionesses' gains.

The reigning European champions are among the favourites to claim the world title this summer under the guidance of Dutch-born coach Sarina Wiegman.

However, preparations for this year's competition - hosted by Australia and New Zealand - have hit some stumbling blocks due to the unavailability of some key players.

Keira Walsh, Ellie Roebuck and Georgia Stanway wear special glasses designed to beat jet lag on their flight to Australia. Credit: Twitter/@Lionesses

“We’re just going to make sure that we’re going to be at our best and then we see how far we get, but I think we’re still in a pretty good place,” Wiegman said of the squad.

She added: “We learned a lot of positive lessons about how to get the players fit, fresh and ready from the Euro last summer, and we know what we have to do to make sure we hit the ground running in the right way when the tournament starts.”

With the tournament set to begin on July 20 with New Zealand vs Norway, here's everything you need to know about England's potential route to glory.

England's Women's World Cup Group D fixtures

England vs Haiti - Saturday, July 22 - 10.30am

England vs Denmark - Friday, July 28 - 9.30am

England vs China - Tuesday, August 1 - 12pm

England's chances of making it to the knockout stages are high. The Lionesses got further than anyone else in their group during the 2019 tournament - having made it to the semi-finals.

China made it as far as the last 16, while Denmark and Haiti did not qualify.

Haiti will go in as plucky underdogs, having beaten Chile in their playoff in February and making it to the tournament for the first time.

Players to look out for

Lauren James

Chelsea forward Lauren James is making her World Cup debut this summer and has been tipped as England's next breakout star.

Captain Leah Williamson has described the 21-year-old Londoner as a "cheat code" for her side due to her ability on the pitch.

Lauren James has been described as a 'cheat code' for the England squad. Credit: Twitter/@Chelseawomen_

Meanwhile England and Arsenal's Kelly Smith believes she has the potential to become "one of the best players in the world".

James made her debut for the Lionesses in September against Austria and now has 11 caps and one goal for the team.

She scored her first international goal on February 16 as England won 4-0 against South Korea in the 2023 Arnold Clark Cup.

Lucy Bronze

England defender Lucy Bronze is likely to be crucial to the Lionesses' chances of topping last year's glory with a World Cup win.

The right back has won seven league titles in three different countries with Liverpool, Manchester City, Lyon and Barcelona.

She heads to the World Cup on the back of winning the Spanish title and the Champions League with Barca, the fourth time she has lifted Europe's biggest club football prize in the women's game.

England’s Lucy Bronze with the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 trophy Credit: James Manning/PA

In 10 years since her England debut, she has won 103 caps and established herself as one of the top players in the world.

Bronze, from Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland, has described the feeling of winning as addictive and that has clearly been a motivation in such a highly decorated career.

Mary Earps

Mary Earps has enjoyed a significant career turnaround, having admitted that she was on the edge of retirement before England's Euros win.

During the 2019 World Cup she was on the bench as the Lionesses' third-choice goalkeeper before being dropped from the team under then-coach Phil Neville.

Then in 2021, her new contact at Manchester United didn't offer her enough to live on.

She told GQ Magazine: “I was down and out. There was no way my career was going to be resurrected. It was dead and gone. Run over 3000 times and trampled by a million elephants.”

Mary Earps celebrates last year's victory with teammate Alessia Russo. Credit: PA Images

The 29-year-old from Nottingham's luck changed however, when Wiegman brought her back into the fold in September 2021 while other keepers were out with injuries.

Having been given a second chance, she played a crucial role in England's Euros victory, having played for every minute of all of the Lionesses' games.

She recently became the first goalie to keep 50 clean sheets in the Women's Super League, and to top it all off, she won the Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper award at The Best FIFA Football Awards in February.

Millie Bright

All eyes will be on Millie Bright, 29, who is stepping in as captain while Leah Williamson is out with a knee injury.

The Chelsea star was named as Williamson's vice-captain during the Euros and played a pivotal role in England's successes.

Despite being a defender, she was the joint-highest goal scorer of the Arnold Clark Cup in 2022 and received the Golden Boot.

Chelsea's Millie Bright is stepping in as England's captain. Credit: Twitter/@Chelseawomen_

Which players are missing?

Beth Mead

In a significant loss to the Lionesses, Arsenal forward Beth Mead, 28, has been ruled out of this summer's tournament due to a knee injury.

Her absence will be felt by the squad, as she racked up six goals - more than any other player - and five assists during last year's tournament.

Leah Williamson

Yet another ACL injury has plagued England, with captain Leah Williamson, 26, unable to play in this year's competition.

Able to play as a centre-back or midfielder, the Arsenal star from Milton Keynes is a versatile asset that England will have to do without.

Fran Kirby

Chelsea's Fran Kirby will be on the sidelines "for a significant period" as she undergoes surgery for a knee injury, the club announced in May.

The 30-year-old forward is Chelsea's all-time top goal scorer, and her goals against Northern Ireland and Sweden helped England secure victory in the 2022 Euros.

How to watch the Women's World Cup 2023

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will be broadcast live on BBC and ITV in the UK, with each service broadcasting alternating fixtures.

Matches can also be watched on the ITVX and iPlayer streaming services. Group Stage England vs Haiti - 10:30am, ITV England vs Denmark - 9:30am, BBC China vs England - 12pm ITV

