Second child dies following Wimbledon school crash

A second girl has died after a car crashed into a school where students were enjoying an end-of-term party on Thursday.

The Met Police said on Sunday that eight-year-old Nuria Sajjad had died of her injuries.

In a statement given to the police by Sajjad's family, they said: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Nuria on Sunday, 9 July 2023. Nuria was the light of our lives. She embodied joy, kindness and generosity and she was loved by all around her.

"We would like to thank the efforts of the emergency services, all the extraordinary staff at St George’s Hospital, the parents of Nuria’s class fellows and staff of the Study Prep for all they have done to ease Nuria’s journey.

"We request that our privacy is respected at this difficult time."

Selena Lau died on Thursday. Credit: Met Police

Eight-year-old Selena Lau was the first victim of the crash that occurred on the final day of term at the Study Preparatory School in south west London.

Her family said she was “adored and loved by everyone” while community members called her their “shining star.”Paying tribute, her family also described her as an “intelligent” and “cheeky” girl.

A 46-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

She has been released on bail pending further investigations.10 people were taken to hospital after the crash and a woman in her 40s remains in a serious condition.

A 7-month-old girl was among those taken to hospital but was later assessed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened on the last day of term. Credit: PA

A local teacher, who did not want to be named, said many of them have broken bones including a broken pelvis.

They said: “A friend of mine has friends who have children who go to the school.

“She said they have all kinds of broken bones including a broken pelvis.

“I’m a teacher and I’m a mother and it could have happened to us. It could have happened to anybody.”

The school said in a statement that it was “profoundly shocked” by what happened.

A statement on its website added: “Our thoughts are with the bereaved family and with the families of those injured at this terrible time."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…