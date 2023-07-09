For several days a presenter at the BBC has been at the centre of allegations that they paid a teenager tens of thousands of pounds for sexually explicit images - but despite getting nationwide attention their identity hasn't been revealed.

The Sun first reported the story on Friday the BBC star paid the person, said to have been 17 when the payments began, £35,000 in exchange for the images.

The teenager’s mother told The Sun she saw a picture of the presenter on her child’s phone “sitting on a sofa in his house in his underwear”.

The mother said she was told it was “a picture from some kind of video call” and looked like he was “getting ready for my child to perform for him”.

The family were said to have complained to the BBC on May 19, but allegedly became frustrated that the star remained on air.

Tim Davie said the investigation was "complex." Credit: PA

Over the weekend several top BBC presenters, including Gary Lineker and Rylan Clark, have denied being the person at the centre of the allegations.

This led to the BBC’s Director-General Tim Davie saying he is “wholly condemning the unsubstantiated rumours being made on the internet about some of our presenting talent,” in a note sent to staff.

Why hasn't the presenter been identified?

Despite the frustration many of the BBC's top talent feel over being accused of being the presenter at the centre of the crisis, the person's identity hasn't been revealed.

In the note to staff Mr Davie said the BBC was investigating and a member of staff had been suspended.

He said people are entitled to privacy when under investigation, which made the situation "more complex."

He added: "By law, individuals are entitled to a reasonable expectation of privacy, which is making this situation more complex. I also want to be very clear that I am wholly condemning the unsubstantiated rumours being made on the internet about some of our presenting talents.

"We are in contact with the family referenced in the media reports. I want to assure you that we are working rapidly to establish the facts and to ensure that these matters are handled fairly and with care, including by external authorities where appropriate."

The note also said the BBC was made aware of the complaint in May and they'd received new information "of a different nature" on Thursday.

The BBC also said they had contacted the police with regards to the allegations.

The Sun has not revealed why they have kept the presenter's identity secret.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...