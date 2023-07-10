A US senator has called on a food and drink regulator to investigate the caffeine levels in Prime energy drinks, amid a warning to parents to "beware".

US Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer says the drink, which is promoted by YouTube stars KSI and Logan Paul, is a "serious health concern" for children, who he claims it "targets".

Prime contains 200 milligrams of caffeine per can - almost twice the amount of energy drink Red Bull and equivalent to around six cans of Coke.

Senator Charles Schumer asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to investigate the drink, which quickly became an online sensation when it launched in 2022.

"One of the summer’s hottest status symbols for kids is not an outfit, or a toy - it’s a beverage,” senator Schumer said.

“But buyer and parents beware because it’s a serious health concern for the kids it so feverishly targets."

The high caffeine content of the drink prompted bans from a number of schools in the UK where some pediatricians warned of possible health impacts on children such as heart problems, anxiety, and digestive issues.

The high caffeine content of the drink prompted bans from a number of schools in the UK. Credit: AP

Representatives for Prime did respond to a request for a comment, however company representatives have previously defended the product as clearly labelled “not recommended for children under 18.”

They sell a separate sports drink, known as Prime Hydration, which contains no caffeine at all.

But in his letter to the FDA, Schumer claimed there was little noticeable difference in the online marketing of the two drinks – leading many parents to believe they were purchasing a juice for their kids, only to wind up with a “cauldron of caffeine.”

“A simple search on social media for Prime will generate an eye-popping amount of sponsored content, which is advertising," he wrote.

“This content and the claims made should be investigated, along with the ingredients and the caffeine content in the Prime energy drink."

The drink, promoted by internet celebrities and influencers, alongside creators KSI and Logan Paul, has seen a huge surge in demand since its launch and has become difficult to get hold of.

Videos of supermarkets being swarmed by crowds emptying shelves of it have also appeared online.

Earlier this year, popular TikTok user Wakey Wines, from Wakefield, West Yorkshire, was banned from the platform after advertising cans of Prime Energy for £100.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...