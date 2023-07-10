A man with a knife has killed six people and wounded one more at a kindergarten in southeastern China, according to police and local media.

A 25-year-old man was arrested following the attack at 7.40 am (local time) on Monday in Lianjiang, a city in Guangdong province, a police statement said.

Employees who answered at the Lianjiang police headquarters declined to give more details.

A local news outlet, Dafeng News, cited an unidentified witness as saying the attacker’s child had been struck earlier by the car of one of the people who was killed at the school.

It said one of the people killed was a teacher at the kindergarten.

Dafeng News cited video posted online that it said showed a man carrying a knife walking past the kindergarten playground.

It said other video showed at least four people in a pool of blood outside the school.

News reports on other websites were deleted and replaced with the brief police statement.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...