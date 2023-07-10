Pressure is mounting on the BBC as it deals with allegations that an unnamed presenter paid a teenager tens of thousands of pounds for sexually explicit images.

The BBC has suspended the unnamed presenter who is alleged to have paid a teenager for sexually explicit images.

In a statement, the BBC said they take "any allegations seriously and we have robust internal processes in place to proactively deal with such allegations.

“This is a complex and fast-moving set of circumstances and the BBC is working as quickly as possible to establish the facts in order to properly inform appropriate next steps.

“It is important that these matters are handled fairly and with care.

Did BBC do enough to investigate claims about presenter?

The Met Police confirmed they had been contacted about the allegations by the BBC but "no formal referral or allegation has been made."

The statement said they had received a complaint in May and new allegations "of a different nature" were sent to them on Thursday.

They added: "We can also confirm a male member of staff has been suspended.

"We expect to be in a position to provide a further update in the coming days as the process continues."

BBC director-general Tim Davie spoke with the Culture Secretary on Sunday Credit: Jacob King/PA

In a note sent to staff, BBC’s Director-General Tim Davie said: "In addition to our own enquiries we have also been in touch with external authorities, in line with our protocols."

He also condemned the "unsubstantiated rumours being made on the internet about some of our presenting talent."

In the note, Mr Davie said the BBC was in contact "with the family referenced in the media reports.

"I want to assure you that we are working rapidly to establish the facts and to ensure that these matters are handled fairly and with care, including by external authorities where appropriate."

Neither the individual or the teenager, who was said to be 17 when the payments began have been identified since The Sun first reported the story on Friday.

The young person’s mother told the paper she saw a picture of the presenter on her child’s phone, in which she alleged he was the BBC staff member was in his underwear.

She claimed she was told it was "a picture from some kind of video call".

The Sun claimed payments were made over the space of three years, and the teenager’s family complained to the BBC on May 19.

ITV News understands the presenter is not scheduled to be on air in the coming days.

Earlier on Sunday, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said Mr Davie assured her the corporation is “investigating swiftly and sensitively” into the allegations.

Gary Lineker and Rylan Clark were among the BBC stars who publicly stated they were not the presenter in question, with Lineker tweeting: “Hate to disappoint the haters but it’s not me.”

While Clark wrote: “Not sure why my name’s floating about but re that story in the Sun – that ain’t me babe. I’m currently filming a show in Italy for the BBC, so take my name out ya mouths.”

Jeremy Vine also said: “Just to say I’m very much looking forward to hosting my radio show on Monday — whoever the ‘BBC Presenter’ in the news is, I have the same message for you as Rylan did earlier: it certainly ain’t me.”

Nicky Campbell suggested he had contacted police about being falsely mentioned online in connection with the story.

He tweeted a screenshot which featured the Metropolitan Police logo and the words: “Thank you for contacting the Metropolitan Police Service to report your crime.”

“I think it’s important to take a stand. There’s just too many of these people on social media. Thanks for your support friends,” he wrote.

