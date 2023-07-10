The 20-year-old at the centre of allegations that an unnamed BBC presenter paid them thousands of pounds in exchange for sexually explicit photos has said the claims are "rubbish" via a lawyer to BBC News.

The lawyer representing the young person, who was alleged to have been 17 when the payments were first made, said The Sun's story is "totally wrong and there was no truth in it."

"Nonetheless, the Sun newspaper proceeded to publish their article," they continued.

"For the avoidance of doubt, nothing inappropriate or unlawful has taken place between our client and the BBC personality," before they called the allegations "rubbish".

On Friday, The Sun claimed a top BBC star had sent thousands of pounds to a young person in exchange for sexually explicit images over the course of three years.

The young person’s mother told the paper she saw a picture of the presenter on her child’s phone, in which she alleged the BBC presenter was in his underwear.

She claimed she was told it was "a picture from some kind of video call".

The family first complained to the BBC on May 19, according to the newspaper.

A spokesperson for The Sun told BBC News: "We have reported a story about two very concerned parents who made a complaint to the BBC about the behaviour of a presenter and the welfare of their child.

"Their complaint was not acted upon by the BBC.

"We have seen evidence that supports their concerns... It's now for the BBC to properly investigate."

The Met Police issued an update on Monday afternoon, confirming it is still establishing whether a criminal offence has been committed after meeting with the BBC.

They did add, however, that there was no investigation at this time.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated with more details soon.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...