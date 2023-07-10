Vladimir Putin met with the leader of the Wagner mercenary group days after he led a short-lived rebellion against the Russian president, the Kremlin has revealed.

Yevgeny Prigozhin along with commanders from Wagner Group met with Putin for three hours on June 29.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian president gave an assessment of Wagner's actions on the battlefield in Ukraine and of the revolt itself.

He added the meeting, which involved 35 people, concluded with Wagner forces pledging their loyalty to Putin.

"The commanders themselves presented their version of what happened. They underscored that they are staunch supporters and soldiers of the head of state and the commander-in-chief, and also said that they are ready to continue to fight for their homeland," Mr Peskov said.

In June, Prigozhin accused Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu of ordering a rocket strike on Wagner troops in Ukraine.

The millionaire owner of the mercenary group pledged to take "revenge" and ordered his men to move across the Russian border to oust the country's leadership, insisting his fighters would "not surrender".

At the time, Wagner troops claimed to have occupied Rostov-on-Don, with Prigozhin himself posting a video from Russia's military headquarters in the city.

Responding to the rebellion, Putin said Wagner's actions were "high treason", vowing those involved will "answer before the law".

Wagner soldiers sit atop a tank in Rostov-On-Don as local residents pose for photos. Credit: AP

Some Wagner forces, under the orders of Prigozhin, began to march on Moscow, although this along with the entire rebellion was soon called off after it was agreed all criminal charges against him and his Wagner fighters would be dropped.

Prigozhin also accepted terms to move to Belarus, with the country's President, Alexander Lukashenko, claiming to have helped negotiate a peace deal.

Despite any bloodshed being avoided, the saga has raised questions about the continuation of Putin as Russian president.

Prigozhin has throughout Russia's invasion of Ukraine criticised the decisions of its military leadership.

Although mercenaries are illegal in Russia, Wagner troops have fought for Russian interests around the globe and played a vital role in the capture of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut in the war's longest and bloodiest battle to date.

