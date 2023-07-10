Play Brightcove video

ITV News Political Correspondent Romilly Weeks heard from one woman, who said she suffered the 'biggest betrayal' from the Crown Prosecution Service due its handling of her rape allegation

Katherine Araniello knows all too well why rape convictions in this country are so low.

A week before her case against the man charged with violently raping her was due in court it was dropped with no explanation.

"That evening I remember going home, thinking 'What is there left to live for'," she told ITV News.

"Now, bearing in mind I'd been raped at knife point and beaten up, and that did not leave me feeling suicidal.

"But the treatment of the CPS [Crown Prosecution Service] - a system that I'd trusted and had put all of my faith in and disclosed really sensitive, personal information to that was the biggest betrayal of all for me."

Between April and December 2022, there were 50,000 rape offences recorded in England and Wales.

Of these, less than 2% resulted in a charge or court summons.

The number of adult rape cases referred to the CPS has risen by 41% compared to 2016, but that is only just over 1,000 cases.

In an effort to change that, a pilot scheme - announced by the government - which will give specialist training to police investigators and make the process more victim centred, is being rolled out across England and Wales.

Katherine Araniello called the treatment she received from the CPS the 'biggest betrayal'. Credit: ITV News

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk told ITV News: "I am absolutely committed to saying the system is not perfect yet. Not by a long shot.

"But equally in the interest of balance it has improved and there is a lot of support being provided to victims now.

Asked what he can say to reassure women that it is worth reporting an allegation of rape to the police, Mr Chalk said: "What I would like to say is there is support out there, point one. Point two, it's available in a very transparent way."

In some courts, such as in Newcastle, they are also piloting ways to make the court experience less traumatic.

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk insisted that support for women has improved. Credit: ITV News

Here, victims can pre-record their cross examination via video link, instead of facing their attacker across a court room.

Labour welcomes those steps but says the figures prove it's not enough.

Jess Phillips, Shadow Domestic Violence and Safeguarding Minister, told ITV News: "Any progress is to be welcomed, but when you start from such an utterly low base of less than 2% of people who come forward and say that they've been raped will ever see the inside of a police station let alone the inside of a courtroom in their cases, it's like doubling it from one to two."

The government claims their changes are already showing tangible results, but still far too many survivors of both sexes are finding reporting rape is the start of a whole new trauma.

