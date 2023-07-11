BBC boss set to be questioned over allegations about presenter

Allegations a BBC presenter paid a teenager for sexually explicit images will today be put to the head of the corporation.

The BBC has suspended a male member of staff after The Sun newspaper reported claims he paid a young person around £35,000 over three years, from the age of 17, for explicit images.

The person at the centre of the story has since 'rubbished' the claims via their lawyer saying the Sun's article had "no truth at all." However their mother reportedly stands by the story.

Director-general Tim Davie is due to face the media on Tuesday for a scheduled briefing following the release of the corporation’s annual report, although the controversy will dominate the agenda.

The report, planned before the allegations came out, is an assessment of the BBC’s performance over the last 12 months.

It typically reveals the pay remuneration of the corporation’s biggest earners, with Mr Davie also expected to answer questions about stars’ pay packets.

Director-general Tim Davie will face the media Credit: Jacob King/PA

A brief timeline of events so far

Friday, May 19: The young person's family complain to the BBC about a top presenter, according to the Sun

Thursday, July 6: "Different" allegations are brought to the BBC's attention, says Tim Davie

Friday, July 7: the Sun publishes a story that an unnamed BBC presenter has paid a teenager thousands of pounds for sexually explicit photos; the teen's mother accuses the star of fuelling her child's "crack cocaine addiction"

Saturday, July 8: Gary Lineker and Jeremy Vine tweet they are not the unidentified staff member following social media speculation

Sunday, July 9: Rylan Clarke also denies any connection to the story

Sunday, July 9: The BBC confirms the accused presenter has been suspended and that the corporation is in touch with the police

Monday, July 10: Downing Street issues a warning to social media sites following baseless accusations thrown at top BBC talent; Met Police confirm they are still establishing whether a criminal offence was committed

Monday, July 10: The young person at the centre of the allegations tells BBC News via a lawyer that the allegations are "rubbish" and there is "no truth at all" in the Sun's report

Monday, July 10: The parents of the young person speak to the Sun and say they "standy by" their claims.

Tuesday, July 11: BBC director-general Tim Davie set to speak to media in the wake of the reports.

The young person at the centre of the controversy said nothing inappropriate or unlawful happened with the unnamed presenter, however their mother reportedly stands by the claims.

In a letter reported by BBC News At Six, the young person said via a lawyer: “For the avoidance of doubt, nothing inappropriate or unlawful has taken place between our client and the BBC personality and the allegations reported in The Sun newspaper are ‘rubbish’.”

The legal representative also said the young person had told The Sun on Friday evening before the newspaper published the story that there was “no truth to it”, the BBC reported.

The lawyer reportedly called the article on the front page “inappropriate”, claiming in the letter the mother and the young person are estranged.

BBC News said it does know the identity of the young person and has not spoken to them directly, but reported the letter was sent by a multinational law firm.

Police said they are carrying out further inquiries to establish whether any crime has been committed after BBC representatives spoke with detectives on Monday morning.

A spokesperson for The Sun said: “We have reported a story about two very concerned parents who made a complaint to the BBC about the behaviour of a presenter and the welfare of their child. Their complaint was not acted upon by the BBC.

“We have seen evidence that supports their concerns. It’s now for the BBC to properly investigate.”

The mother and stepfather of the young person stood by their allegation, and questioned how their child could afford the lawyer, The Sun reported.

The newspaper alleged that the mother said: “It is sad but we stand by our account and we hope they get the help they need.

“We did this to help – and the presenter has got into their head. How did they afford a lawyer?”

The family were said to have complained to the BBC on May 19, but allegedly became frustrated that the star remained on air.

The BBC said it had been investigating a complaint since May, and new claims of a “different nature” were brought to it on Thursday.

As well as being in touch with the police, the BBC is carrying out its own inquiries and talking to the young person’s family.

