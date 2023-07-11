BBC presenter allegations: A timeline of the key events

An unnamed male BBC presenter is facing allegations of having paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos.

The allegations, which were first published by The Sun newspaper at the weekend, claim that the presenter paid around £35,000 over three years, from the age of 17, for the pictures.

Further reporting from the BBC has revealed accusations from a second young person that the same presenter sent threatening messages to them.

The saga has piled pressure on the BBC as it deals with the fallout of the allegations.

Here, ITV News sets out a timeline of what we know so far.

Thursday, May 18: The complainant attends a BBC building, where they sought to make a complaint about the behaviour of a presenter.

Friday, May 19: The complainant contacts the BBC Audience Services; this contact is referred to the BBC's investigation team. The investigation team concludes the information provided did not include allegations of criminality but nonetheless merited further investigation.

Tuesday, June 6: After the complainant failed to respond to an email requesting information to verify their identity the BBC attempted to contact them by phone, but the call did not connect, according to the BBC, and the case remained open.

Thursday, July 6: The Sun contacts the BBC about the allegations with their source being the same person as the original complainant. The Director-General and other senior staff are informed. The BBC said these allegations were "different" to the matter already being investigated.

Thursday, July 6: A senior manager discusses the allegations with the presenter involved and it is agreed they will not appear on air until the matter is resolved.

Friday, July 7: The Sun publishes a story that an unnamed BBC presenter has paid a teenager thousands of pounds for sexually explicit photos; the teen's mother accuses the star of fuelling her child's "crack cocaine addiction". The BBC contacts the police regarding the allegations.

Saturday, July 8: Gary Lineker and Jeremy Vine tweet they are not the unidentified staff member following social media speculation.

Saturday, July 8: The complainant sent the BBC more information regarding the complaint.

Sunday, July 9: Rylan Clarke also denies any connection to the story and the BBC confirms the accused presenter has been suspended and that the corporation is in touch with the police.

Monday, July 10: Downing Street issues a warning to social media sites following baseless accusations thrown at top BBC talent; Met Police confirm they are still establishing whether a criminal offence was committed.

Monday, July 10: The young person at the centre of the allegations tells BBC News via a lawyer that the allegations are "rubbish" and there is "no truth at all" in the Sun's report.

Monday, July 10: The parents of the young person speak to the Sun and say they "stand by" their claims.

Monday, July 10: After further meetings with the police the BBC pause their investigation at their request.

Tuesday, July 11: BBC director-general Tim Davie announces he is set to speak to media in the wake of the reports.

Tuesday, July 11: New claims are made against the same male BBC presenter by a second person. It is alleged the individual received threatening messages from the presenter.

Tuesday, July 11: An unnamed police force confirms it was contacted by the parents of the original complainant in April. The force said that "no criminality was identified" initially, however it has since met with the Metropolitan Police and the BBC, it was alleged.

