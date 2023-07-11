A massive search operation is underway in rural France after a two-year-old boy disappeared from his grandparents' house.

The search began on Monday when the child, identified only by his first name, Émile, went missing from the small village of Vernet, in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence on Saturday.

The small hamlet, which is north of Nice, is a community of only around 20 households.

It is believed the young boy was staying with his grandparents for the holidays when he disappeared as his family was preparing to leave the house.

When his grandparents went to find him to load him into the car, the child was missing.

They raised the alarm at 5.15pm local time and the community quickly gathered a large search force.

Since then more than 100 police officers and firefighters have been mobilised for the search.

Authorities have deployed sniffing dogs, helicopters, drones and thermal imaging cameras to help in the search.

A voice-recording featuring the boy's mother has also been broadcast in the area.

But despite covering more than 1,000 acres, no trace of the boy has been found.

On Monday the mayor of the Vernet spoke of his "dismay" to French broadcasters after search crews were unable to find any information leading to his whereabouts.

François Balique said: "I am very disappointed, I don't understand why we haven't found little Émile.

"We don't understand what could have happened, the villagers are in dismay.Despite this, he said he was "convinced" the boy would be found.

