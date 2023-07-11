By Rachel Dixon, Multimedia Producer

A woman has slammed “personal” complaints made against her after she was reported to the council again over the colour of her front door.

Miranda Dickson, who lives in a UNESCO World Heritage Site within Edinburgh, has been at the centre of an ongoing row with the council over the shade of her pink door.

She was first ordered to re-paint it a “more appropriate colour” in October 2022, as the council deemed her bubble-gum pink choice was not “in keeping with the historic character and appearance” of the listed building in the city's New Town area.

“It appears to have caused outrage and distress for one person,” Ms Dickson told STV News, at the time.

She was served with a planning enforcement notice and told to repaint the entrance its original colour – white.

Ms Dickinson painted her door teal, but within months repainted it to blush pink. Credit: Instagram / thehouseatdrummondplace

After a long process with the council's planning department, she painted her door a vivid teal in April – but then was told the colour was “not okay,” she said on her Instagram page.

Three days ago on Sunday, Ms Dickson shared she had opted to redo her entrance in “blush,” which she describes as “off-white”, but again she’s been hit with another complaint.

“Just when I thought it was over. How is it possible my colour is not ok when there a many super bright doors in my street and area, feels personal now,” she said in a post on her Instagram page, dedicated to snaps of the renovation of her house.

Edinburgh City Council is now investigating the complaint.

Ms Dickinson is now being investigated by Edinburgh City Council over her blush pink door. Credit: Instagram / thehouseatdrummondplace

A spokesperson told ITV News, on Tuesday: “We have received a complaint alleging that the door has been repainted pink. We’re currently looking into this and so can’t say more at this time.”

Ms Dickson, 48, moved to her parents’ former home in Edinburgh following the death of her mother, STV reports.

She has spent the last couple of years renovating her family home, which was bought in 1981.

The restoration included work on the building’s Georgian architecture and painting the front door pink in December 2021.

According to guidance from the council, doors in New Town, "should be paintedin an appropriate dark and muted colour".

