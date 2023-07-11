South Wales Police have spoken with BBC and Met about 'welfare of adult'

Play Brightcove video

Allegations against an unnamed male BBC presenter were published in The Sun newspaper, ITV News' Rebecca Barry reports

South Wales Police met with representatives of the BBC and Metropolitan Police on Monday to share information relating to the "welfare of an adult", ITV News understands.

In a statement, the force said it received information in April, and that "no criminality was identified" initially. However, the force said it has since met with the Metropolitan Police and the BBC.

The statement continued: "As a result of recent developments, further inquiries are ongoing to establish whether there is evidence of a criminal offence."

Last Friday, allegations against an unnamed male BBC presenter were published in The Sun newspaper, claiming that a young person was paid around £35,000 over three years, from the age of 17, for explicit images.

On Tuesday, the newspaper reported further claims from a 23-year-old person that the same presenter had broke Covid lockdown rules to meet them in February 2021.

Earlier in the day, reporting from the BBC revealed allegations from another young person in their mid 20s that the presenter had sent threatening messages to them.

