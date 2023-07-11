Play Brightcove video

The Undertaker stands between his wife and a shark swimming in the shallow waters in a video shared on Twitter by @McCoolMichelleL

WWE legend The Undertaker stepped in to 'protect' his wife from a shark that swam near her during the couple's beach trip.

The 58-year-old wrestling star, whose real name is Mark Calaway, came to Michelle McCool's aid when she texted him from the water after spotting the animal.

In a tweet, Michelle, who is also a WWE star, said she was reading a book when she saw a shark-like shape approach her in the sea.

"I was simply enjoying a book on the beach when this 'vegetation' looked a lot like a shark," she wrote.

"So I texted hubby... Kinda digging that last picture... A LOT. #myprotector", she went on.

The 43-year-old shared a video of her husband standing between her and the animal in the shallow water, before it began to swim away back out to sea.

In a later tweet, Michelle told her followers that the animal was a "big beautiful nurse shark", which are not generally considered to be dangerous to humans.

"Not that my sweet @undertaker knew that when he came out", she wrote.

