Play Brightcove video

ITV News Entertainment Reporter Rishi Davda reports from the pink carpet at the European premiere of Barbie. Words by Georgia Scott, Multimedia Producer

Movie stars and celebrities alike have turned out in true Hollywood style for the London premiere of the long-awaited Barbie film.

Hundreds of fans queued from the early hours of Wednesday morning to catch a glimpse of the film's cast arriving on the pink carpet in Leicester Square.

The movie, starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, has become one of the most eagerly-awaited releases of the year.

Ryan Gosling stars as Ken in the film, alongside Margot Robbie who plays Barbie. Credit: PA

Bosses hope the film will reflect the recent rebranding of the Barbie franchise led by toy manufacturer Mattel.

For the London premiere, Robbie mirrored the Enchanted Evening Barbie from 1960 in her choice of outfit.

The actress wore a pale pink gown with a corseted strapless top, floral detailing at the hip, a train and white opera gloves.

The cast of Barbie pose for a group photo. Credit: PA

Robbie, who is also a producer on Barbie, told ITV News it is important the film reflects how the real world looks today.

"I don't think if Mattel made the shift that they made in 2016 to be so inclusive with the Barbie line, I don't now if this movie would have been possible", she said.

"But they did and we really could take their lead in that respect."

Hundreds of fans attended the European premiere of Barbie. Credit: PA

Gosling, meanwhile, hailed the complexity of the film, saying co-star Robbie and Director Greta Gerwig had created something that is "just so layered".

He added: "That's what's exciting about it. Ironically, the Barbie movie is something you can't put into a box."

Barbie the film, which is based on the Mattel doll in the popular children's toy franchise, will be first shown in cinemas on Friday July 21.

Barbie film Director Greta Gerwig. Credit: PA

The day of its UK release also coincides with the launch of Christopher Nolan's historical epic Oppenheimer, sparking a predicted box office rivalry between the two films, coined as Barbenheimer.

Barbie follows Gerwig's latest two projects, Lady Bird (2017) and Little Women (2019).

Speaking to ITV News at the premiere, Gerwig was asked about her motivation for making the film.

Dua Lipa will feature on the film's soundtrack. Credit: PA

She said: "I've never made a big summer movie and I grew up going to the movies, going into a dark, cold movie theatre and being transported.

"I think I wanted to create that kind of experience for viewers. And I think people want that, or at least it seems they do thank goodness!"

Other famous faces who will appear in the film include Issa Rae, Simu Liu and America Ferrera, while Dua Lipa, Sam Smith and Billie Eilish are among those to star on its music soundtrack.

Tune into the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted