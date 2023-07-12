The BBC star at the centre of the photo scandal should name themselves, fellow broadcasters have said, in the wake of a stream of allegations made against the broadcaster.

Jeremy Vine, who fronts shows on BBC Radio 2 and Channel 5, said, “I’m starting to think that the BBC presenter involved in the scandal should now come forward publicly,” he wrote on Twitter.

He added the latest allegations would result in “yet more vitriol being thrown at perfectly innocent colleagues” at the BBC.

He continued, "the BBC, which I’m sure he loves, is on its knees with this. But it is his decision and his alone.”

His plea comes as fresh claims have come to light over allegations a BBC presenter paid two separate young people for explicit photos, as reported in The Sun Newspaper.

On Tuesday, it emerged the unnamed onscreen talent broke Covid lockdown rules to meet a 23-year-old in February 2021, according to The Sun.

The newspaper said it had seen messages which suggest the presenter travelled to see the young person in February 2021, after meeting them on a dating website the previous November.

South Wales Police met with representatives of the BBC and Metropolitan Police on Monday to share information relating to the "welfare of an adult", ITV News understands.

In a statement, the force said it received information in April, and that "no criminality was identified" initially.

However, the force said it has since met with the Metropolitan Police and the BBC.

The statement, which came out on Tuesday night, continued: "As a result of recent developments, further inquiries are ongoing to establish whether there is evidence of a criminal offence."

Piers Morgan has also called for the presenter to come forward, “for the good of his colleagues, the BBC and himself”.

Speaking on TalkTV, he said: “It’s only a matter of time before he loses agency in the situation [and] somebody blurts out in parliament, or on a less responsible network.

“For the good of his colleagues, the BBC, himself and his reputation, it is surely time for that presenter to reveal his identity, and vow to clear his name and defend himself if that’s what he can do.”

Publicist and strategist Mark Borkowski also said the presenter could not carry on not identifying himself for much longer.

He told Times Radio: “We’ve got a situation where it’s an ongoing car crash and the BBC is so glacial about how they’re dealing with this, because this is a 21st Century problem."

