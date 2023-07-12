Burger King sells 'real cheeseburger' with no meat and 20 slices of cheese

Burger King Thailand's 'real cheese burger' - which consists of no meat and 20 slices of cheese between two buns - is splitting opinion on social media.

The limited edition burger is available to Thai customers for 109 Thai Baht (£2.42), which is over three times cheaper than than its standard cheeseburger.

"This is for real," Burger King wrote on it's website. "Exclusive for cheese lovers."

" Marketing Team >>> give them credit," one Facebook user wrote, while another jokingly asked whether the product was a ploy to use up cheese supplies that were about to expire.

"I have eaten it - I can't stand it, I have to worry about my health," one customer on Facebook said.

Some disappointed social media users reported that the product had sold out in their local branches.

Others posted pictures of their purchases online, with some customers opting to add toppings like lettuce, tomato and bacon to their cheeseburgers.

A 'real cheeseburger' with lettuce and cheese inside Credit: Facebook/Prink Tharnpoophasiam

The burger on sale until Thursday, after which it will be removed from the menu.

Burger King’s Thai menu also includes salmon katsu burgers, fried chicken buckets, and congee - a type of rice porridge.

Burger King in Thailand is owned by Minor International, a Bangkok-based hospitality group.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know