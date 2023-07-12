Chief Rabbi praises King's 'genuine care for all faiths' following knighthood

Play Brightcove video

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis was full of praise for the King's 'genuine' care for interfaith relations as he told ITV London about his knighthood experience

The Chief Rabbi has praised the King's commitment to including people of all faiths in the fabric of British society.

Sir Ephraim Mirvis spoke to ITV London after he was knighted at Windsor Castle on Tuesday for services to the Jewish Community, interfaith relations and education.

Stepping away from celebrations in Hendon to be interviewed, he said it was a "deep privilege" to be included in the ceremony, which he described as "exceptionally moving".

"The King was absolutely wonderful, he made everybody feel exceptionally comfortable, and I was able to engage with him in conversation.

"He was exceptionally gracious and I felt a sense of awe there in the presence of his Majesty the King."

Sir Ephraim Mirvis is made a Knight Commander of the British Empire by King Charles III. Credit: PA

The Chief Rabbi and the King have fostered a strong relationship over the years - united by their passion for helping faith communities to come together.

Having got to know the monarch back when he was Prince Charles, Rabbi Mirvis said the royal was "always reaching out to members of other faiths and their leaders".

He pointed to how Charles put his own holiday on hold to attend his induction ceremony as Chief Rabbi in September 2013 - the first time a Royal Family member has attended such an event.

The Chief Rabbi following Tuesday's ceremony at Windsor Castle. Credit: PA

"Ever since then we've met often. He genuinely cares about all other people, he cares about other faiths.

"What we saw in the coronation was an outstanding example of how he wants to include members of other faiths in everything that's happening within the fabric of British society."

King Charles III's coronation on May 6 saw a break from tradition in a bid to reflect the multicultural makeup of 21st century Britain, with representatives from multiple faiths taking part in the ceremony.

"It was historic - the very first time that members of another faith had taken a role within a coronation event," Rabbi Mirvis added.

