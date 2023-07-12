As a population we’re living longer than ever before, but the years we’re adding to our lives aren’t necessarily the healthiest. In the UK, people are living on average 12 years in poor health – 14% longer than in 1990. But what can we do to stop that?

In the first of two Tonight programmes looking at healthy ageing, Journalist Lara Lewington explores the lifestyle changes that might help us all live better for longer.

Lifestyle is still the biggest single intervention that we can do. We're talking about keeping moving, meaningful connections, learning new things and relaxing. These are the main pillars of lifestyle, and to date, they far exceed anything else that we have in medicine to keep you healthy and well. Dr Jack Kreindler, Physician at Wellfounded Health

Tonight speaks to experts who break down the fundamentals of healthy ageing into four key lifestyle factors: physical exercise, challenging your brain, staying sociable and reducing stress.

We’ll meet older people around the country who are doing just that, from 81-year-old dancer Irene Estry who has been running exercise classes in Manchester for more than 40 years, to Gateshead’s Never Too Old To Rock club which gives anyone over the age of 50 the chance to learn an instrument.

Some people like to go to gyms, some people like to come to this sort of class for dancing. Anything that makes you move and makes you feel good. Irene Estry, Fitness and Wellbeing Coach

To put these lifestyle factors to the test, we’re running an experiment of our own with two volunteers from Chesterfield. We’ll follow 60-year-old Peter and 71-year-old Rowena as we introduce activities into their daily routine that are thought to make a difference to our health as we get older. How much younger can they feel in just 10 days?

USEFUL LINKS:

Read the Age UK and NHS guide to healthy ageing

Find tips for ageing better from Age UK

Call the Independent Age free helpline for advice on care and support

How to tackle loneliness in older people from the NHS

Read the NHS physical activity guidelines for older adults

Try these exercises for older people