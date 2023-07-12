Huw Edwards named as BBC presenter at centre of allegations

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Correspondent Rebecca Barry explains the latest developments after Huw Edwards was publicly named by his wife

Vicky Flind, the wife of news reader Huw Edwards, has named him as the BBC presenter facing allegations over payments for sexually explicit images in a statement issued on his behalf.

The Metropolitan Police has said no criminal offence has been committed by the BBC presenter, facing allegations over payments for sexually explicit images, who has now been named as 61-year-old Edwards.

In a statement given to the PA news agency, Ms Flind said: "In light of the recent reporting regarding the 'BBC Presenter' I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family.

"I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children.

"Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years.

"The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he'll stay for the foreseeable future.

"Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published.

"To be clear Huw was first told that there were allegations being made against him last Thursday.

"In the circumstances and given Huw's condition I would like to ask that the privacy of my family and everyone else caught up in these upsetting events is respected.

"I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation. We hope this statement will bring that to an end."

A BBC spokesperson said: "We have seen the statement from the police confirming they have completed their assessment and are not taking further action. We're grateful to them for completing this work at speed.

"The police had previously asked us to pause our fact-finding investigations and we will now move forward with that work, ensuring due process and a thorough assessment of the facts, whilst continuing to be mindful of our duty of care to all involved."

Last week, The Sun newspaper first reported allegations against an unnamed presenter, claiming the man had paid a young person tens of thousands of pounds for sexually explicit images.

On July 9, the BBC issued an update to staff and the media and confirmed it had suspended the unnamed presenter.

Sources have made it clear to the PA news agency that Edwards has not resigned.

