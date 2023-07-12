Nadine Dorries could face an investigation into claims she sent "threatening" messages to civil servants after not getting a peerage in Boris Johnson's resignation honours list.

The UK's most senior civil servant, Simon Case, has referred Ms Dorries to the Tory Chief Whip over the allegations.

Speaking before the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee on Wednesday, Cabinet Secretary Mr Case said he had "flagged" the communications between the Johnson ally and senior officials to both the Commons Speaker and the chief whip.

'Are you aware of any rather forceful communications...sent by the lingering member for Mid-Bedfordshire,' asks Tory MP and committee chairman William Wragg

Tory MP and committee chairman William Wragg asked Mr Case if he was aware of "any rather forceful" or "threatening" messages sent by Ms Dorries "to senior civil servants" about potentially using "the platform of the Commons and indeed her own television programme to get to the bottom of why she hadn't been given a peerage?"

Mr Case answered: "Yes, was aware of those communications and have flagged them to both the chief whip and Speaker of the House."

Asked if he had taken legal advice on whether the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925 could "come into play", the top civil servant said he was "seeking further advice on that question. So taken initial advice, but asked for more".

The Liberal Democrats called on Rishi Sunak to withdraw the Tory whip while the claims are investigated.

Ms Dorries, who represents Mid Befordshire, was referred to as a "lingering" member of the House of Commons by Mr Wragg, as he led the questioning of Mr Case on Wednesday morning.

It came as it was confirmed that the MP, who had announced her intention to stand down but remains in the Commons, has written a book titled The Plot: The Political Assassination Of Boris Johnson.

It is set to be published by HarperCollins days before the Tory Party conference in September.

The former prime minister's staunch ally claims to have uncovered a "fault line" within the Conservative Party through conversations with Cabinet ministers, civil servants and party officials which form the basis of her account.

The book, for which Ms Dorries received £20,500 as a partial advance from HarperCollins, is billed as the story of "treachery and deceit at the heart of the Westminster machine".

