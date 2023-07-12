Teachers have voted to strike in row over pay

Teachers in England represented by the NASUWT have voted to strike in a dispute over pay, the union said.

Over 88.5% of those balloted voted to walkout.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary, said in a statement: “Our members’ goodwill has been taken for granted for far too long.

"Excessive workload demands have become so debilitating that we have seen record numbers of teachers and headteachers leaving the profession, or reporting anxiety, work-related stress and self-harm because of the pressures of the job."

“No teacher should expect to work in conditions damaging to their health and wellbeing. Ministers cannot continue to wring their hands and do nothing. "

He added: “The government must urgently resolve teachers’ demands for concrete measures to tackle excessive workload and working hours and to secure real terms pay restoration."

More to follow...