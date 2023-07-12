The Sun has no plans to publish further allegations about Huw Edwards and will co-operate with the BBC’s internal investigation process, a spokesperson for the newspaper said.

It comes as the BBC newsreader's wife Vicky Flind said, in a statement on his behalf, that Edwards intends to respond to the stories after he is "well enough to do so", with the Metropolitan Police announcing no criminal offence has been committed.

Edwards is currently receiving treatment in hospital, and his wife said he is "suffering from serious mental health issues" and has been treated for depression in recent years.

A spokesperson for The Sun said: “The allegations published by The Sun were always very serious. Further serious allegations have emerged in the past few days.

“It is right that the BBC’s Corporate Investigations Team continues to investigate these thoroughly and deals with them in the way that they think is appropriate. The Sun will cooperate with the BBC’s internal investigation process.

"We will provide the BBC team with a confidential and redacted dossier containing serious and wide-ranging allegations which we have received, including some from BBC personnel.

“The Sun has no plans to publish further allegations. We must also re-emphasise that The Sun at no point in our original story alleged criminality and also took the decision neither to name Mr Edwards nor the young person involved in the allegations.

“Suggestions about possible criminality were first made at a later date by other media outlets, including the BBC.

"From the outset, we have reported a story about two very concerned and frustrated parents who made a complaint to the BBC about the behaviour of a presenter and payments from him that fuelled the drug habit of a young person.

“We reported that the parents had already been to the police who said that they couldn’t help. The parents then made a complaint to the BBC which was not acted upon.

“It is now for the BBC to properly investigate.”

More to follow...

