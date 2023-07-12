Words and video by George Hancorn, ITV News' Here's the Story.

UK universities could be set to introduce a more-lenient stance towards drugs on campus if they adopt guidance set to be issued this autumn.

ITV News has learnt Universities UK - who represent 140 universities across the UK - are due to announce a new framework for institutions to follow, after successful trials in major UK universities.

The framework is likely to suggest how to tackle drug use amongst students from a harm reduction perspective, an approach some organisations hope will alter thinking towards student drug across all institutions.

It follows Bristol becoming the first UK city to roll out a complete 'harm reduction' policy towards recreational drugs, one which its universities also adopted.

What does 'harm reduction' mean?

Instead of criminalising people who chose to use illegal drugs - sometimes called taking a zero tolerance stance - harm reduction involves making support and advice available to users.

Takeup of this support would stop students potentially being kicked off campus.

Bristol's Student Union helped Bristol University roll out their harm reduction approach.

"Drugs are illegal but we know that students are taking them, so all we want to do is to support them and keep them safe", Izzy Russell from Bristol's SU tells ITV News.

"I've just seen students falling over, stumbling around and definitely not ready to go on a night out.

"If they're taking drugs we can talk about it - whereas at another uni [then] maybe they'd have got into trouble or [would have] got hurt."

A joint survey by the National Union of Students and SOS UK towards students' drug habits found 51% of students said they didn't have a problem with students taking drugs recreationally.

Meanwhile The Tab revealed the Russell Group universities with the highest drug use.

Bristol Uni sat in second place - just behind Manchester, with 87%.

"We know a lot of universities will be looking at a harm reduction approach", explains the NUS' Nehaal Bajwa.

"It's the approach of talking about things and testing things, and that's the sort of approach we'd support.

"Drugs are not regulated in this country - they're illegal - so you can get things on the market that can be fatal.

"You need to know it's happening, you need to know students are in trouble and you're more likely to know if they tell you that."

At the NUS' Liberation Conference in 2022, a motion around harm reduction was passed.

It stated: 'Disproven and harmful no tolerance policies towards recreational drug use and sex work enforced by the security apparatus should be discouraged and replaced with harm reduction approaches.’

When contacted by ITV News, Bristol University told us:

'[We understand] students use alcohol and other drugs. We also understand that a zero-tolerance stance is harmful and damaging as it prevents students reaching out as they may fear being punished.'

As an institution we believe that a harm reduction stance is in the best interests of our student body and reduces barriers to accessing support.'

And the University of the West of England said:

'UWE Bristol adopted a harm reduction approach to drugs and alcohol prior to participation in the pilot scheme which led to the award, in partnership with our Students’ Union, of an accreditation mark from education charity SOS-UK. The University’s drugs policy is due to be updated later this year.'

Both unis have reminded students about the risks and long-term help effects of taking drugs - as they remain illegal, with up to 7 years behind bars for class A's.