Mark Zuckerberg has been training with champions of the fighting world amid rumours he could soon take on Elon Musk in a cage fight.

The Facebook founder was photographed with Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, a month after he appeared to agree to a fight with Twitter owner, Musk.

It came in a bizarre exchange between the billionaire rivals, after the announcement of Zuckerberg's new app, Threads, which has already amassed 100 million sign-ups.

Musk responded to the announcement of the new app, tweeting: "I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options."

Mark Zuckerberg posted this to his 11.5 million Instagram followers. Credit: Mark Zuckerberg/Instagram

A Twitter user then replied jokingly warning Mr Musk to "be careful" after Mr Zuckerberg, 39, has recently won jiu-jitsu tournaments.

Mr Musk, who is the second richest person in the world, wrote back: "I’m up for a cage match if he is lol".

To which Mr Zuckerberg responded via Instagram: "Send me location".

The ongoing rivalry between the pair ramped up last week, as Twitter threatened to sue Meta over the new Threads app, alleging that it stole trade secrets and intellectual property.

However Meta appeared to deny that former Twitter employees worked on the creation of the app and used insider knowledge.

