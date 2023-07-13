Grange Hill and The Bill star George Armstrong has died aged 60 following a battle with leukemia.

The British actor, who played Alan Humphries in the children’s TV drama between 1978 and 1982, died in London on Tuesday.A fan account for Grange Hill tweeted on Wednesday: "I’ve just heard the very sad news that George Armstrong aka Alan Humphries passed away yesterday.

"RIP George. A true Grange Hill legend xxxx," after which, tributes started to pour in for the actor, including from former Grange Hill co-star Robert Craig-Morgan.

"Goodbye my friend. I loved you George xx," he wrote.

Coronation Street's Claire Sweeney also posted a short tribute to Armstrong on Instagram, saying: "RIP George Armstrong."

Armstrong opened up about his journey with cancer in 2018 while raising money for charity, and used Facebook to thank the NHS.

He said on Facebook: "Any of you who know me know I’m not a great one for sharing my personal life on social media, but today I make an exception for a truly wonderful cause.

"Two years ago I was diagnosed with leukaemia and spent 4 months fighting it.

"I was able to get to remission but unfortunately in February this year, I relapsed and have spent most of the last 3 months in hospital," he continued.

"It’s hard, it’s tiring but despite a big scare I’m still here and fighting on... Every day I sit here in hospital I’m reminded of the amazing work the NHS does.

"But they can’t do it alone and that is where some remarkable charities help."

Armstrong was born in London and started acting at an early age.

His first notable role was as Hubert Lane in 1977’s Just William alongside Bonnie Langford.

After his time on Grange Hill, the TV star appeared as PC Driscoll in ITV police drama The Bill in 1989.

After giving up acting, he became a technical theatre manager at a school.

