Harvey Price, the son of reality TV icon Katie Price, has set a world record for the longest ever drawing of a train.

The 21-year-old utilised his "impeccable knowledge of trains" over four weeks to create his 21 metre artwork of a Thameslink engine and carriages.

Harvey has autism, Prader-Willi syndrome, septo-optic dysplasia and a learning disability, but he did not let that stop him completing the challenge, which he began last month during Mencap’s Learning Disability Week.

He had to draw a picture longer than 20 metres to set a Guinness World Record.

The Cheltenham resident spent four weeks making the drawing as he is keen artist and train enthusiast – with his favourite train being the Gatwick Express.

Adjudicators from Guinness World Records travelled to National Star College, where he lives, and unrolled the drawing in a courtyard to measure it.

Despite the rain, Harvey was in attendance as his artwork was unveiled, holding an umbrella in the shape of a frog - which is his favourite animal.

His mother, who was sporting a Barbie jumper and a bandage on her nose, watched as Harvey was presented with a certificate in front of his teachers and friends to confirm the record had been broken.

Ms Price said: “I’m absolutely thrilled for Harvey. I can’t believe he’s got his own Guinness World Record. It’s fantastic.

"He’s worked so hard on completing his drawing and I think he’s done amazingly well.

“We officially have a Guinness World Record holder in the family and everyone is so happy for him.”

Louise Adams, Harvey’s art tutor, said: “Harvey worked incredibly hard on this 21-metre train.

“It was a very physical challenge but Harvey demonstrated what a focused young man he is with an impeccable knowledge of trains.

“We are very proud of Harvey for what he has achieved throughout this challenge.”

Thameslink rail company also tweeted to congratulate Harvey.

Harvey is one of several 'Mencap myth busters’ who work with the charity to challenge misconceptions about learning disabilities and campaign for change.

The record was achieved under the Guinness World Records impairments initiative, which has been developed alongside Mencap.

The initiative allows reasonable adjustments to be made for record bids to better include people with learning disabilities.

Alison Pike from Mencap said: “Harvey is continuing to bust myths and preconceptions about what it means to live life with a learning disability, and we are delighted that his passion for trains has led to him being a world record breaker.

“We’re looking forward to continuing our work with Guinness World Records to encourage more people with a learning disability to take on a world class challenge.

“Who knows what weird and wonderful record could be set next.”

Will Munford, a Guinness World Records adjudicator, said: “This record in particular that Harvey has achieved showcases artistic talent, the patience and focus required to set a Guinness World Records title and it is an honour to adjudicate it.”

