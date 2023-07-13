Lisa Marie Presley's death was caused by complications resulting from a small bowel obstruction, the coroner has said.

A report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner states Lisa Marie Presley’s death in January was caused by a “sequelae of a small bowel obstruction”, CNN reported.

The 54-year-old daughter of Elvis Presley was rushed to the hospital on January 12 after she was found unresponsive in her Calabasas home.

Presley's death came shortly after she attended the 80th annual Golden Globe awards, where actor Austin Butler took home the best actor award for his portrayal of her father.

Her family announced her death just days later in a statement that read: “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie.

“They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

She is survived by daughter Riley Keough, a 33-year-old actress, and 14-year-old twin daughters Harper and Finley Lockwood.

