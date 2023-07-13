Play Brightcove video

'As a father of a Swiftie', a Labour MP calls for a debate on secondary ticketing after 'appalling' resale prices

An MP who calls himself the "father of a Swiftie" has demanded action to crack down on ticket re-sellers after spotting a Taylor Swift tour ticket being touted for more than £3,000.

Labour former minister Kevin Brennan said he was "appalled" to see the ticket for the artist's 2024 Eras tour being advertised on a secondary ticketing site within an hour of them going on sale.

Tickets for the star's much-anticipated arena circuit range from around £85 to £195, but are being re-sold for thousands of pounds immediately after being purchased.

Speaking at business questions on Thursday, Mr Brennan asked the Leader of the House of Commons, Penny Mordaunt, for a debate on secondary ticketing.

He said: "As a father of a Swiftie, and I know that my honorable friend, the deputy shadow leader of the house, is also the mother of a Swiftie, I was appalled to see that within an hour of tickets going on sale for the Taylor Swift Concert at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, a ticket was on sale in the lower tier for £3,352..."

He asked: "Why hasn't the government done more to protect our daughters from this sort of rip-off merchants?"

Taylor Swift's tour doesn't start in the UK until June next year, but the first tickets went on sale this week as superfans of the singer secured codes for access to early sales.

In response to the MP, Ms Mordaunt said it was a "shocking example".

She added: "There is one further DCMS (Department for Culture, Media and Sport) questions before the summer recess and I would encourage him to raise that matter with the Secretary of State."

