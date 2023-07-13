Public sector pay deals set to be announced by Rishi Sunak

By ITV News Westminster Producer Lucy McDaid

Rishi Sunak and his Chancellor Jeremy Hunt are due to finalise public sector pay deals as the country continues to struggle with stubbornly high inflation and ongoing industrial action.

The prime minister will meet with Mr Hunt on Thursday to discuss the recommendations on wage rises for workers including civil servants, teachers, junior doctors and police officers.

It is widely understood that independent pay review bodies have called for public sector pay to go up by between 6% and 6.5%, numbers the government has strongly suggested could risk pushing inflation up even further.

But a rejection of the recommendations would increase the chance of continued industrial action, on the day junior doctors in England started their longest walkout yet and teachers from the NASUWT Union in England plan more strikes from September.

But even within government there appears to be disagreement on whether or not to accept the recommendations, with ITV News reporting last week that Education Secretary Gillian Keegan is understood to be fighting for teachers to get the 6.5% increase next year.

Speaking to ITV News' Political Editor Robert Peston on Wednesday, Mr Hunt categorically ruled out further borrowing to fund public sector pay rises.

This means any approved increases would have to come from existing departmental budgets, something that has been met with warnings of potential cuts to services.

Jeremy Hunt sat down with Robert Peston to talk about public sector pay, tax cuts and the BBC. Credit: HM Treasury/Flickr

In an appearance on ITV1's Peston programme on Wednesday, the chancellor said it is a "difficult period" but repeated the government's stance that ministers must "show discipline" in order to halve inflation by the end of the year.

When Rishi Sunak first made his five pledges in November 2022, the rate of CPI inflation was 10.7%. To fulfill it, he needs to get it down to around 5.3% by the end of this year, but it is still proving stubborn at 8.7%.

It's a pledge Mr Sunak is clearly committed to, but he also insists he will grow the economy, reduce debt, cut NHS waiting lists and stop the boats.

If the government rejects the recommendations on public sector pay, any knock-on effects of that decision could put Mr Sunak's other pledges in peril. For example, if health strikes continue, the record waiting list for NHS treatment would get even longer.

Figures released on Thursday showed that 7.47 million people were waiting to start routine hospital treatment at the end of May, up from 7.42 million at the end of April - the highest number since records began in 2007.

But as Mr Sunak has stressed on many occasions, he is not afraid to make decisions that people may not like in order to bring down inflation.

