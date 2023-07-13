The Toronto Zoo has asked its visitors to stop showing videos and photos on their mobile phones to gorillas because some content can "affect their relationships within their family".

The zoo posted the signs around its gorilla enclosure, home to a troop of seven apes.

Hollie Ross, behavioural husbandry supervisor at the zoo, said in an interview with Canadian broadcaster CP24: "We just want the gorillas to be able to be gorillas".

She added: "When our guests come to the zoo, we want them to be able to see gorillas in a very natural state, and what they would be doing naturally – to sort of connect with them on that level."

The zoo's sign reads: "For the wellbeing of gorilla troop, please refrain from showing them any videos or photos as some content can be upsetting and affect their relationships and behaviour within their family".

Ms Ross said one of the gorillas, Nassir, is particularly enthralled with the videos visitors are showing him.

13-year-old Nassir is "the epitome of a teenager" and "screen time would dominate his life if he had his way", The Toronto Zoo said on its website.

Maria Franke, the zoo’s director of wildlife conservation and welfare, told the Toronto Star: “I’m not really sure what the content of the videos was. Was it gorillas in the wild? I have no idea. Was it a cartoon? I have no idea. But obviously, there was something that was attracting him to it.”

The Toronto zoo is home to a troop of seven gorillas. Credit: Facebook/Toronto Zoo

Ms Ross said while the zoo has not observed any significant behavioural changes so far, it wants to ensure that the gorilla's fascination with screens does not become a wider issue.

"We don't really want our guests coming and showing them videos. We would rather have them see them do gorilla things," she said.

"Nassir, in particular, was really interested in seeing different videos. I think, mostly, he was seeing videos of other animals. But, I think what is really important is that he's able to just hang out with his brother and be a gorilla."

Last year, a zoo in Chicago installed a rope line a few feet away from the glass partition of its gorilla enclosure to keep visitors from showing their phones to an ape who had become so distracted by the gadgets that officials started seeing behavioural changes, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...