'Absolute monster': Florida man catches state record 19ft long Burmese python

Jake Waleri caught the 'absolute monster' Burmese python while patrolling a local nature reserve in Florida

(Credit: Instagram / @gladesboys)

A Florida man has caught a 19ft long Burmese python, a record breaking size for the southern US state.

The Conservancy of Southwest Florida confirmed that the snake measured 19ft (579cm) long and weighed 125lbs (56kg). Previously, the record for Florida's longest Burmese python was 18ft 9in.

At 19ft long, the python measures greater than a male giraffe, which, on average, grow to be 18ft tall, according to National Geographic.

Jake Waleri found the snake in a local nature reserve, with video showing him tackling and restraining it.

After its capture, Mr Waleri, a Florida native, humanely killed and donated the snake to the conservancy, saying he "wanted to donate this find to science".

"It was starting off as a slow night. We saw a lot of natives, but no pythons and then around one o'clock in the morning we stumbled upon this giant snake that I thought was just a good sized snake at first, maybe 10ft, and then we cruised up real close to it and I realised it was an absolute monster," Mr Waleri said.

"And we wrestled this thing for about three minutes before I got ahold of the head. It was a fight and it was a good one. Definitely one to remember."

In southern Florida, the Burmese python is classed as an invasive species, which is believed to be responsible for the decline of native mammals.

State laws allow for the snakes to be captured and humanely killed.

