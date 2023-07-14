Just Stop Oil protestors disrupt opening night of Proms at Royal Albert Hall

Just Stop Oil (JSO) protestors have disrupted the opening night of the Proms at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Two members of the group ran on stage, setting off confetti cannons and sounding air horns, drawing boos from the crowd.

Security swiftly removed the protestors before the event, which is broadcast by the BBC, was able to continue.

The climate activist group said in a tweet that the protest was in response to the "BBC's underwhelming coverage of the climate emergency".

"In recent weeks, the BBC has been accused of 'false balance' as well as uncritically regurgitating government and oil company propaganda," the tweet read.

In recent months, JSO activists have disrupted a number of high-profile events, including Wimbledon, London Pride and the second Ashes Test.

The group has pledged to continue its disruption until the government meets its demand of immediately halting all new oil and gas consents and licences.

In response to the incident, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer tweeted: “Eco zealots shouldn’t disrupt sports events, weddings or the Proms.

“My message is this: Leave people to enjoy the events they love, and stop damaging your own cause.”

The BBC has been approached for comment.

