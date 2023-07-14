Marketa Vondrousova is looking to make history as the first woman to win a Wimbledon title as an unseeded player.

The relatively unknown player has stormed onto the scene at the competition after spending six months recovering from surgery.

The Czech 24-year-old will face off against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the final on Saturday after being Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the semis.

Who is Marketa Vondrousova?

Vondrousova was born in the Czech Republic to a sporting family, her grandfather was a pentathlon champion and her mother was a professional volleyball player.

She began playing tennis at a young age and began winning tournaments as early as 12 years old.

She eventually became the highest-ranked junior female tennis player.

Marketa Vondrousova has become known for her tattoos. Credit: PA

With a successful junior career under her belt, she stormed onto the senior scene and reached the final of the French Open in 2017 when she was just 17.

A string of injuries disrupted her progress and over the next few years, she would rise and fall quickly out of the international rankings.

She dropped out of the top 100 several times but also peaked at rank 14, she is currently ranked 42nd.

Her resurgence this season has come after she missed six months of 2022 following two operations on her left wrist.

One of her most identifying features is her arm tattoos, telling the BBC she started getting them when she was 16.

She said she saw the tattoos as "art" and she has three or four tattoo studios she regularly visits.

Was she expected to do well at the tournament?

Despite an impressive record Vondrousova was not expected to do well at Wimbledon this year.

Previously she has only won one match at the tournament and specialises in playing on clay.

Marketa Vondrousova is not used to playing on grass. Credit: PA

Vondrousova herself also does not appear to think she was going to do so well.

Speaking after her semi-final win she acknowledged "grass was impossible for me" which made it "even crazier that this is happening."

She also said her husband and sister were scrambling to get to London to see her play in the final while they were also arranging care for her cat.

Could she win?

She is the underdog in the tournament against Jabeur who is ranked 6th in the world, but Vondrousova has won both of their last two matches.

If she wins she will be the first unseeded women's champion at Wimbledon, she is also the first unseeded woman to make the final since Billie Jean King 60 years ago.

Ons Jabeur will face Marketa Vondrousova in the final. Credit: PA

Speaking about the pressure of playing in the final she talked about her appearance in the French Open final, saying her experience there will help her through the "tough moments."

She said: "I was very young, so I think it was just too much for me back then. I’m a bit older now. I think I’m a bit of a different person. I’m just very happy to be through this again."

If she wins she will break into the top 10 for the first time.

