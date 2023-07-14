Rita Ora on her new album, writing from the heart and married life

On the Unscripted podcast, Rita Ora joins host Nina Nannar.

The pair discuss Ora's latest and third album, You and I.

They also talk all things married life, what it’s like to write from the heart and her ongoing acting career.

Unscripted is ITV News' arts and entertainment podcast, brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.

Her guests talk about their life and work, plus Nina asks them where they see themselves in five years.