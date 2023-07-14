Play Brightcove video

Video shows the female otter getting on top of a surfboard and appearing to act in an aggressive manner towards a surfer

Wildlife officials in the United States are trying to capture a wayward sea otter which has been harassing surfers and kayakers.

The five-year-old female otter, which officials named sea otter 841, has shown aggression towards people for several weeks off the coast of Santa Cruz, California.

According to the US Fish and Wildlife Service, the otter poses a public safety risk.

A team of wildlife experts with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the nearby Monterey Bay Aquarium are now working to capture and put the animal in a new home, the service said.

Video and photographs shared on social media show the animal getting on top of different surfboards - on at least one occasion biting and tearing chunks off a board - and aggressively approaching surfers.

"While there have been no confirmed reports of injury, due to the highly unusual behavior of this otter, kayakers, surfers, and others recreating in the area should not approach the otter or encourage the otter's interactions," the US Fish and Wildlife Service said.

Federal wildlife officials said that aggressive behaviour in female sea otter's is highly unusual and "may be associated with hormonal surges or due to being fed by humans".

Sea otter 841 was born in captivity and released into the wild in June 2020. She is tagged with her number and has a radio transmitter that officials are monitoring to find and capture her.

The otter has a history of approaching humans and, in late 2021, was spotted exhibiting similarly aggressive behavior.

Last September, a team of California wildlife officials and Monterey Bay Aquarium staff hazed the otter by yelling loudly at her and using a paddle to beat the water in an effort to create a negative association with people, a Monterey Bay Aquarium spokesperson said.

"Ultimately, that effort was not successful and as we can see, the interactions with people continued and escalated and now we've got an otter 841 that is very bold," they added.

Once captured, the otter will be evaluated by aquarium vets and be given a new home in a zoo or an aquarium where she can be "an ambassador for her species".

Officials said they were moving forward with this plan as the otter would have to be euthanised if she harmed a person.

Southern sea otters, whose population dwindled to around 50 in 1938, are managed by the US Fish and Wildlife Service and listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.