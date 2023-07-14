'We don't get as much as we should': Rita Ora's fight to control her own music

Play Brightcove video

'I've been in the music industry for a long time, but I've just learned the power of owning my masters,' Rita Ora told Nina Nannar

Rita Ora has told ITV News about her fight for control of her own music, and how she is also battling the often-negative portrayals of refugees and immigrants.

The singer-songwriter - who was born in Kosovo to Albanian parents - says there needs to be more focus on the positives immigration brings to Britain.

And just like other high-profile artists such as Taylor Swift, the 32-year-old has had a long battle to get full control of her masters.

She spoke to our Arts Editor Nina Nannar.

