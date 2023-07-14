What we know about this summer's airport strikes

Holiday disruption could be set to continue over another summer, as strike action threatens travel to and from UK airports.

The potential for more holdups comes after a major union announced nearly 1,000 workers at Gatwick Airport will stage eight days of strikes during the school summer holidays.

The industrial action follows years of pandemic travel restrictions.

To help you avoid disruption, ITV News has rounded up the strike dates that could impact UK travellers this summer. We also take a look at what your rights are if your trip is delayed or cancelled.

Gatwick airport

Members of the Unite union employed by four private contractors will walk out for four days from July 28 and again for four days from August 4.

The action was sparked by a dispute over pay, the union said.

A total of 4,410 flights are scheduled to depart Gatwick across all the strike days, equating to more than 840,000 seats, aviation data company Cirium calculated.

Gatwick airport said it would support airlines with "contingency plans to ensure that flights operate as scheduled", but Unite warned the strikes would "inevitably cause severe delays, disruption and cancellations".

The announcement comes during the same week that easyJet cancelled hundreds of flights from Gatwick Airport. The airline operator said it "consolidated" around 1,700 flights during July, August and September, travelling to and from Gatwick Airport.

It's believed around 180,000 passengers are affected, but easyJet said 95% of those impacted have been rebooked onto alternative flights.

Gatwick airport has been experiencing air traffic control issues. Credit: PA

The company blamed constrained airspace over Europe and ongoing air traffic control difficulties, which are causing frequent cancellations.

Travel expert Simon Calder told ITV News the cancellations mean 300,000 seats will be taken off the market, pushing up prices for consumers who haven't booked yet.

Birmingham airport

Around 100 security officers and terminal technicians employed by Birmingham Airport will begin an "indefinite" strike from July 18. The union said strikes will "severely impact" Birmingham Airport’s security and terminal maintenance operations, leading to delays for carriers such as TUI, EasyJet, Wizz, Ryanair, Lufthansa and Emirates.

However, Birmingham airport said it was "confident the impact will be limited" and that it doesn't expect any flights to be cancelled. Customers should arrive at the airport in line with the usual guidance from their airline, the airport said.

European flights at risk

Air traffic control (ATC) strikes in Europe could also mean uncertainty for UK holidaymakers.

A trade union representing staff at Eurocontrol, which manages European airspace, is threatening to take industrial action in a row over issues such as recruitment, management and rosters.

Union Syndicale Bruxelles has not given specific dates for industrial action, but announced a period of six months, starting from last week, during which industrial action could take place.

People travelling from the UK to Europe may be impacted by strikes on the continent. Credit: AP

The Times reported it was told by an aviation source that up to 12,600 flights across Europe could be disrupted every day during strike action. Fridays and weekends are expected to be most at risk of disruption.

Eurocontrol said it is "in ongoing dialogue with USB and all the other trade unions to discuss the situation". "We are hopeful of a positive outcome,” it added.

What are my rights if I miss my flight or it is cancelled on a strike day?

Consumer champion Which? said strikes may mean long queues. It advised that if you are stuck in a lengthy queue and your flight is due to depart soon, you should "try to kick up a fuss" and get security staff to fast-track you. You could also ring your airline to ask if you can be rebooked on another flight for free.

Which? also said if you miss your flight in the UK due to queues, you may be able to claim against the airport under the Frustrated Contracts Act. However, this would likely require going to court. You may be able to claim for a missed flight under the Consumer Rights Act or via your insurance policy, Which? said.

If an airline cancels your flight because its staff are striking, you’re entitled to compensation - unless informed of the cancellation at least two weeks before departure. If you choose to cancel a flight yourself, it’s unlikely you’ll get a refund.

