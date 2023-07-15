New Ed Sheeran wax work unveiled at Hamburg's Panoptikum museum

A new Ed Sheeran statue has been unveiled at a wax work museum in Germany.

The artwork, which is on display at the Panoptikum in Hamburg, shows the bearded singer wearing a black top clutching his guitar over his shoulder.

Sheeran's life size model joins several high-profile wax figures like Angelina Jolie, Queen Elizabeth II, Karl Lagerfeld, and Henry VIII.The piece was created by Lisa Büscher.

She posted on Instagram: "Finally finished and set up at the wax figure at Panoptikum in Hamburg.

"I produced the wax body-parts, punched some hair, painted the head and the tattoos."

She added, jokingly: " Thanks to Ed Sheeran for keeping still for months and months."

A wax work of singer Ed Sheeran. Credit: Panoptikum Hamburg

She also thanked other artists who helped create the wax work.

The real life Ed Sheeran is currently on the road, on tour in the United States.

So far the Suffolk born star has not commented on the wax work.

