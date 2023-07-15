Play Brightcove video

Days of torrential rain cause devastation in South Korea

At least 26 people have died and 10 others are missing following landslides and floods which have devastated South Korea.

The 26 deaths were reported on Friday and Saturday in the central and southeastern regions, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said in a report.

South Korea has been pounded by heavy rains since July 9.

The torrential downpours have also left 10 people missing since Tuesday, and 13 others injured since Thursday, Ministry officials said.

Houses are flooded after heavy rain in Cheongju, South Korea, Saturday, July 15. Credit: AP

The government report said the rainfall had forced about 5,570 people to evacuate and left 25,470 households without electricity in the past several days.

It said more than 4,200 people remained in temporary shelters as of Saturday night.

The country’s regular train service and some of its bullet trains were suspended and 20 flights were cancelled the ministry said. It added nearly 200 roads remained closed.

South Korea’s weather forecaster said some parts of the country will continue to receive heavy rain until Sunday.

Central regions received the largest rainfall, with more than 600 millimeters (24 inches) in the city of Gongju and the county of Cheongyang since July 9, respectively.

