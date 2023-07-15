Marketa Vondrousova defeated favourite Ons Jabeur in straight sets to make history as the first unseeded women’s singles champion at Wimbledon.

She scooped the title after beating Jabeur, who was sixth seed, 6-4 6-4 in the final.

Ms Vondrousova, age 24, climbed up the stands to hug her team in the players’ box, while Jabeur sat in her chair.

Wimbledon tweeted on its official Twitter accounct, "Unseeded. Unstoppable," with a picture of the 24-year-old.

Jabeur broke down in tears after receiving her runners-up trophy from the Princess of Wales. She lost last year’s Wimbledon final as well.

“This is very tough. It’s the most painful loss of my career,” she said.

“Congratulations to Marketa and her team. You are an amazing player, I know you had a lot of injuries and I’m very happy for you.

“It’s going to be a tough day for me today but I’m not going to give up. I’m going to come back stronger.”

There have been a string of surprise slam winners in a period of flux for the women’s game but Wimbledon had been the exception until now.

Jabeur was slapping her thigh in frustration as early as the third game and in the end was simply not able to find that composure that she needed.

Both the sixth seed and Vondrousova possess a box of tricks, preferring to use slices, drop shots and lobs rather than taking aim from the baseline.

Wimbledon's court roof was closed, despite conditions being dry, so the high winds forecast were not a factor.

Vondrousova took full advantage to land a perfect lob on to the baseline on the first point.

But, with the Princess of Wales and tennis royalty Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King watching from the front row of the Royal Box, it was Jabeur who claimed the early advantage.

Jabeur broke down in tears as the Princess of Wales handed her the runner up's trophy. Credit: PA

She used her extra power to move into a 4-2 lead only for Vondrousova, who had won both their previous matches this year, to reel off four games in a row and claim the opening set.

Jabeur’s legs and arms were clearly stricken by tension and she headed off court for a bathroom break. She could not free herself up, though, and dropped serve immediately at the start of the second set.

Jabeur is a real crowd favourite everywhere and Centre Court roared as she fought back from 40-0 to break the Vondrousova serve before opening up a 3-1 lead.

The Czech had her own supporters, including husband Stepan Simek, who had passed over the responsibility of looking after their cat Frankie to fly to London for the final.

This was not the 24-year-old’s first time on such a stage having burst through as a 19-year-old at the French Open in 2019 before losing in the final to Ashleigh Barty.

Vondrousova’s husband Stepan, who has been at home looking after their pet cat for the last two weeks, managed to make it for the final and a double celebration.

“It’s amazing, tomorrow is our first wedding anniversary,” she added.

Vondrousova has a penchant for tattoos, but asked if she would be getting another to mark her achievement, she said: “I made a bet with my coach that if I won a grand slam he’s going to get one also. I think we’ll go tomorrow.

“I think I’m going to have some beer. It’s been an exhausting few weeks.”

More to follow...