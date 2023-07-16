Aussie man and dog rescued after being lost at sea for three months

An Australian sailor and his dog have been rescued after being stranded in the Pacific Ocean for around three months.

Tim Shaddock had departed from La Paz in Mexico to French Polynesia in April before his boat was damaged in a storm.

The electronics and communications on the boat were cut off, leaving Mr Shaddock and his dog Bella helpless.

The pair survived for months on raw fish and rainwater before a tuna trawler and its helicopter spotted them adrift.

He was found with a grown out beard and a noticeably skinny figure. Neither he or his dog have suffered any major injury or illness.

Tim Shaddock after surviving months in Pacific Ocean eating raw fish. Credit: Nine News

Speaking to Nine News, he said: “I have been through a very difficult ordeal at sea, I'm just needing rest and good food because I have been alone at sea a long time.

“Otherwise I'm in very good health.”

The sailor is understood to have used the boat's shelter to shield himself from severe sunburn.

The tuna trawler is currently carrying the pair across the Pacific back to Mexico where they will receive further medical treatment.

