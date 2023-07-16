Film stars and royalty filled the stands to watch Novak Djokovic attempted to defend his Wimbledon title against Carlos Alcaraz.

From pop princess Ariana Grande, to the Princess of Wales, Daniel Craig and Brad Pitt, a whole host of celebrities descended on the SW19 tournament.

Novak Djokovic is going for his eighth Wimbledon win, and at 36-years-old, is bidding to become the oldest man to take the crown.

Carlos Alcaraz, 20, is the youngest finalist since fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal in 2006.

The winner of the match will also claim the world number one spot.

Academy Award-winning actor Brad Pitt was in England last weekend, appearing at the Silverstone Circuit ahead of the British Grand Prix, to film scenes for his forthcoming Formula 1 feature film.

Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig enjoying the match action. Credit: @Wimbledon

James Bond star Craig, wearing a grey suit and striped tie, also made an appearance in the Royal Box with his wife and Oscar-winning actress Rachel Weisz, who was wearing a cream suit.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George in shock. Credit: Twitter /@Wimbledon

For the first time Princess Charlotte took her seat in the Royal Box in Wimbledon’s Centre Court, she sat next to Prince George.

Notably, their younger brother Prince Louis, whose hilarious reactions stole the show at Wimbledon 2022, was not present.

The Princess of Wales leads Princess Charlotte to her seat alongside Prince William and Prince George. Credit: PA

Their mother, Kate Middleton the Princess of Wales said: "“Louis was very upset he wasn’t coming today.”

She added: “It’s Charlotte’s first time, George came last year. They’ve been eagerly watching.

“Charlotte you’ve been getting to grips with the scoring."

Australian actor Hugh Jackman shared a picture of himself suited and booted at the event, in a bid to support Djokovic.

The Wolverine star captioned it: “Beyond excited to be at @wimbledon to support @djokernole!!! Let’s goooooo!”

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again actress Lily James was also pictured at the event, sporting an on-trend white and blue striped linen jumpsuit paired with a navy blazer, white mule heels and a matching handbag with tortoise shell sunglasses.

Jonathon Bailey, Arianna Grande, Andrew Garfield and Tom Hiddleston enjoying the match

Loki actor Tom Hiddleston, who wore a blue ensemble with brown shoes, arrived with Fresh Meat actress Zawe Ashton in a matching blue long-sleeved flowery dress and brown and cream heeled brogue shoes.

US singer Nick Jonas, wearing an off-white suit and blue shirt, was among the returning guests, alongside Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield, who was wearing a cream suit.

