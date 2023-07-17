Play Brightcove video

Lionel Messi takes to the stage after signing a deal worth hundreds of millions of dollars

Lionel Messi has been unveiled at his new US club Inter Miami in front of a cheering, sold-out crowd.

Inter Miami - after years of plotting and pleading - introduced arguably the game’s biggest ever star on Sunday night, presenting Messi with his pink No. 10 shirt that millions of people will be buying over the coming weeks and months.

“I’m sure we’re going to have many wonderful experiences,” Messi told the crowd.

Almost every seat was filled despite horrible weather conditions that delayed the show, and nobody seemed to mind soaking rain that pounded down throughout the evening.

“I’m very much moved to be here in Miami, to be with you,” Messi said. “I want to thank you, all of you, on behalf of my family, for the kindness that you have given me.”

David Beckham, the team’s co-owner and president, had huge dark blotches on his blue blazer because of the rain.

“Tonight is a typical Miami welcome for one of the greatest players to ever have played the game,” Beckham said.

“The fact that we have our fans in here, celebrating this moment... this is what we have created and we’re very proud of that.”

Messi waves to fans as he is introduced on Sunday. Credit: AP

Primary owner Jorge Mas added: “When David and I first met and we dreamt of what Inter Miami represents, it started off with the freedom to dream.

"And we dreamed of not only bringing elite players and the best players but the best player to ever don boots - and his name is Lionel Andrés Messi.”

When Inter Miami began floating the notion that it would be the team to land Messi, there were no shortage of people who were skeptical about how realistic a plan that was.

However, the transfer happened, with Messi now tasked to lift a team that currently has the fewest points in the MLS (Major League Soccer) standings and is mired in an 11-game winless streak.

“Here we are today with a player that I think, without doubt, is not only a generational player but in my opinion the greatest of all time,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said.

"Many of you have heard us say that we want MLS to be a league of choice, a league of choice for players, for fans, for partners, and ultimately for investors.

Fans wait to enter DRV PNK Stadium, home of the Inter Miami MLS team, for an event to present international superstar Lionel Messi.

“And when you have the best player of all-time making Major League Soccer his league of choice, I think it’s a real testament to where MLS is and where it’s going in the years ahead.”

The event billed as 'The Unveil' happened at the team’s stadium in Fort Lauderdale. It comes one day after Messi, MLS and Inter Miami finalised his signing through the 2025 season.

It’s the start of a busy week of events for Messi with his new club. His first official training session that will be open to reporters is set for Tuesday and - if all goes to plan - he will play on Friday in a Leagues Cup match against Cruz Azul.

That could also be the Miami debut of World Cup winner Sergio Busquets, a Spanish midfielder who completed his long-awaited signing with the club Sunday through the 2025 season.

Busquets, who turned 35 on Sunday, and the 36-year-old Messi were teammates previously at Barcelona.

“This is a special and exciting opportunity that I’m very excited to take,” Busquets said.

Messi, a World Cup champion for Argentina and seven-time Ballon d’Or winner as the world’s best player in a given year, is joining a club that has the fewest points in MLS.

Inter Miami has 12 MLS matches left this season, and is 12 points out of a playoff spot - so it’s going to take a ton of wins just to have a chance.

The club previously announced that Messi’s deal will be for two-and-a-half seasons and will pay him between $50 million (£38 million) and $60 million (£46 million) annually - putting the total contract value between $125 million (£96 million) and $150 million (£115 million) in cash alone.

Messi’s greatness is not in question; he led Argentina to a World Cup win this past December and is still generally considered one of the very best goalscorers in the world - if not the best.

That said, not everyone believes Messi coming to MLS will be a cakewalk, even for a legend.

“He won’t find it easy here,” Wayne Rooney, the former England and Manchester United great who now coaches DC United, told The Times on Sunday.

“It sounds mad, but players who come in find it’s a tough league. The travelling, the different conditions in different cities, and there’s a lot of energy and intensity on the pitch.”

Messi announced his decision in early June, and the buildup to Sunday has been growing ever since.

