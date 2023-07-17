Around £690 million is up for grabs in the US after the Powerball lottery drawing ended with no winner on Saturday night.

No ticket for Saturday's drawing matched the winning combination: white balls 2, 9, 43, 55, 57 and red Powerball 18. The jackpot was estimated at $875 million (£668 million).

Ticket buyers for Monday’s drawing have a chance at either $900 million (£690 million), paid out in yearly increments, or a $465.1 million (£355 million), one-time lump sum before taxes.

The top prize is the third biggest Powerball jackpot and the seventh largest in US lottery history, Powerball said in a statement early on Sunday.

While there was no jackpot winner, Powerball said three tickets that matched all five white balls Saturday are eligible to claim $1 million (£760,000) prizes, including two in Texas and one in Colorado.

The jackpot will keep growing until someone wins.

A player shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers. Credit: AP

The game’s slim odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion (£1.56 billion) in November.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million (£193 million). Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 37 consecutive drawings.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

