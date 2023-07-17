A mysterious object has washed up on a beach in western Australia, sparking a military review as authorities work to identify it.

The object, which is about 2.5 metres high, was found on a beach near Green Head, three hours north of Perth.

Though its origin is yet to be determined, the review of the giant cylinder discovered by locals on Saturday has been declared safe.

“This includes those who have come into contact with the object prior to it being reported to police on Sunday,” authorities said.

“Recovery and safe movement of the item will be coordinated following formal identification of the item and its origin.”

Several state, federal and international agencies are now working to nail down the type and origin of the item.

The Australian Space Agency said the object could be from a foreign space launch vehicle and that they are "liaising with global counterparts who may be able to provide more information".

"As the origin of the object is unknown, the community should avoid handling or attempting to move the object," the agency said in a tweet.

Western Australia Police previously said it appears the object did not originate from a commercial aircraft and urged the public “to refrain from drawing conclusions” after online sleuths matched photos to the waste system onboard a Boeing 777.

The cylinder is covered in barnacles, suggesting it had been drifting in the ocean for some time.

The item drew a big crowd of locals, with some posing for photos with the device before they were ushered away and authorities took over on Sunday.

Police are guarding the object “to ensure the preservation of potential evidence and facilitate further expert examination”, and will keep watch until the object has been moved.

An exclusion zone has also been established and members of the public have been asked to stay away.

