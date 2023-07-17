Crimean authorities have claimed a mother and father have been killed and their daughter injured amid reports of explosions on a key bridge connected to Russia's mainland.

The health ministry in Russia's Krasnodar region, which lies at the eastern end of the bridge, has said two people died in an unspecified accident.

The Russian-installed governor of Crimea later said on Telegram the fatalities were a mother and father, and that their daughter is injured.

Traffic on the bridge has now been halted.

Governor Sergei Aksyonov announced the closure of the bridge early on Monday but did not specify the reason.

News reports said local residents heard explosions before dawn, but there was no confirmation.

The extent of the damage was not immediately clear, but Mr Aksyonov said he expected rail traffic on the bridge to resume within several hours.

The Telegram channel Baza, which has ties to Russia's security services, posted photos showing one lane on the bridge's roadway torn up and a black car with its front end appearing to be shattered.

Governor of the Crimea Sergei Aksyonov (left) said on Telegram the deaths were a mother and father. Credit: AP

The bridge was damaged in October by a truck bomb and required months of repairs before resuming full service.

It carries both road and rail traffic and is an important supply artery for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The 19-kilometre (12-mile) bridge opened in 2018 and is the main land connection between Russia and the Crimean peninsula.

Crimea was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Andriy Yusov, a spokesman for Ukraine’s military intelligence department, declined to comment on Monday on the incident but said: "The peninsula is used by the Russians as a large logistical hub for moving forces and assets deep into the territory of Ukraine.

"Of course, any logistical problems are additional complications for the occupiers."

